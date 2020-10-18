Musco Lighting Fall Challenge Hosts Over 220 Race Teams

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: the Annual Musco Lighting Fall Challenge brought the curtain down on the 2020 Stock Car Racing Season at the Mahaska County Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa this past weekend. The Southern Iowa Speedway hosted over 220 race teams for the two day event sponsored in part by Musco Lighting, Dickey Transport, Middlekoop Seed and Casey’s General Stores. The racing featured great fields of entries in each class with plenty of close finishes and outstanding racing on the Mahaska County Monster ½ mile dirt track.

The Southern Iowa Fairboard and the race committee would to thank all competitors and fans who not only made the Musco Lighting Fall Challenge a success but the 2020 season that got off to a rocky start, once the season got underway in June the remainder of the season was successful. The Fairboard expects to be working on the 2021 race season schedule in the next couple of months and the schedule should be finalized late this year. The Fairboard looks forward to presenting Wednesday night racing again in 2021.

Race results for the top five positions in each main event are as follows for the Musco Lighting Southern Iowa Speedway Fall Challenge.

Friday, October 16 Saturday, October 17

Mid State Machine Stock Cars

10CC Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa 1. 99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea

22R Todd Reitzler-Grinnell 2. 10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick 3. 22R Todd Reitzler-Grinnell

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney 4. 3W Jeff Wollam-Marshalltown

14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, MO 5. 10CC Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmods

30Z Zach Vanderbeek-New Sharon 1. 30M Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa

30M Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa 2. 1V Curtis Vanderwal-Oskaloosa

66 Tim Plummer-Norway 3. 01 Brayton Carter-Oskaloosa

1V Curtis Vanderwal-Oskaloosa 4. 7V Carter VanDenberg-Oskaloosa

476 Troy Hovey-Cresco 5. 4 Jason Bass-Ft. Dodge

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

17L Luke Ramsey-Bedford 1. 17L Luke Ramsey-Bedford

1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa 2. 10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

27 Clint Nelson-Baxter 3. 69 Craig Brown-Eldon

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick 4. 14 Christian Huffman-New Sharon

55 Brad Stephens-Bussey 5. 55 Brad Stephens-Bussey

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

2M Matt Moore-Ottumwa 1. 48 Chuck Fullenkamp-West Point

15 Clayton Webster-Ottumwa 2. 62 Lewie Winkleman-Beacon

48 Chuck Fullenkamp-West Point 3. 12G Dustin Grout-Creston

00 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa 4. 27T Casey Tucker-Lorimer

62 Lewie Winkleman-Beacon 5. 9 Kolby Sabin-Des Moines

Rock In Pilot Sprint Cars

67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville 1. 67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville

11B Ben Woods-Newton 2. 11B Ben Woods-Newton

25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick 3. 25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa 4. 0 Mike Mayberry-Fremont

5 Chuck Alexander-Chariton 5. G2 Tyler Graves-Chariton

American Iron Racing Series

Saturday Only

38 Ray Guss Jr.-Milan, IL

23 Dennis Etten-Wyoming

501 Bart Miller-Clarence

00 Dan Kessler-Tipton

42 Bruce Yoerger-DeWitt