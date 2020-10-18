Musco Lighting Fall Challenge Hosts Over 220 Race Teams
by Jerry Mackey
Oskaloosa, Iowa: the Annual Musco Lighting Fall Challenge brought the curtain down on the 2020 Stock Car Racing Season at the Mahaska County Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa this past weekend. The Southern Iowa Speedway hosted over 220 race teams for the two day event sponsored in part by Musco Lighting, Dickey Transport, Middlekoop Seed and Casey’s General Stores. The racing featured great fields of entries in each class with plenty of close finishes and outstanding racing on the Mahaska County Monster ½ mile dirt track.
The Southern Iowa Fairboard and the race committee would to thank all competitors and fans who not only made the Musco Lighting Fall Challenge a success but the 2020 season that got off to a rocky start, once the season got underway in June the remainder of the season was successful. The Fairboard expects to be working on the 2021 race season schedule in the next couple of months and the schedule should be finalized late this year. The Fairboard looks forward to presenting Wednesday night racing again in 2021.
Race results for the top five positions in each main event are as follows for the Musco Lighting Southern Iowa Speedway Fall Challenge.
Friday, October 16 Saturday, October 17
Mid State Machine Stock Cars
10CC Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa 1. 99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea
22R Todd Reitzler-Grinnell 2. 10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick
10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick 3. 22R Todd Reitzler-Grinnell
52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney 4. 3W Jeff Wollam-Marshalltown
14 Derrick Agee-Moberly, MO 5. 10CC Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa
Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmods
30Z Zach Vanderbeek-New Sharon 1. 30M Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa
30M Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa 2. 1V Curtis Vanderwal-Oskaloosa
66 Tim Plummer-Norway 3. 01 Brayton Carter-Oskaloosa
1V Curtis Vanderwal-Oskaloosa 4. 7V Carter VanDenberg-Oskaloosa
476 Troy Hovey-Cresco 5. 4 Jason Bass-Ft. Dodge
Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks
17L Luke Ramsey-Bedford 1. 17L Luke Ramsey-Bedford
1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa 2. 10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick
27 Clint Nelson-Baxter 3. 69 Craig Brown-Eldon
10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick 4. 14 Christian Huffman-New Sharon
55 Brad Stephens-Bussey 5. 55 Brad Stephens-Bussey
Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts
2M Matt Moore-Ottumwa 1. 48 Chuck Fullenkamp-West Point
15 Clayton Webster-Ottumwa 2. 62 Lewie Winkleman-Beacon
48 Chuck Fullenkamp-West Point 3. 12G Dustin Grout-Creston
00 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa 4. 27T Casey Tucker-Lorimer
62 Lewie Winkleman-Beacon 5. 9 Kolby Sabin-Des Moines
Rock In Pilot Sprint Cars
67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville 1. 67 Jonathan Hughes-Knoxville
11B Ben Woods-Newton 2. 11B Ben Woods-Newton
25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick 3. 25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick
12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa 4. 0 Mike Mayberry-Fremont
5 Chuck Alexander-Chariton 5. G2 Tyler Graves-Chariton
American Iron Racing Series
Saturday Only
38 Ray Guss Jr.-Milan, IL
23 Dennis Etten-Wyoming
501 Bart Miller-Clarence
00 Dan Kessler-Tipton
42 Bruce Yoerger-DeWitt