Musco Earns Third Consecutive “Top Workplaces” Honor

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — For the third year in a row, Musco Lighting has been named a Top Workplaces company by the Des Moines Register, an honor determined entirely by employee feedback. The 2025 award is based on confidential surveys administered by Energage, which evaluate respect, support, growth opportunity, and workplace culture.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition because it comes directly from our team,” said Shelly Herr, President of Musco Lighting. “At Musco, we know that when people feel valued, supported, and inspired, they do their best work. That’s what drives our innovation and service. This award reflects the culture we’ve built together.”

The distinction places Musco among 149 employers across Iowa recognized in 2025, including companies of all sizes. For Musco, which has more than 1,800 employees worldwide, the designation reinforces the strength of a workplace culture built in Oskaloosa and extended across its global operations.

A Global Leader with Local Roots

Musco was founded in 1976 and has grown into a world leader in sports and infrastructure lighting. The company’s systems are used at neighborhood ballfields, international airports, the Olympic Games, NFL stadiums, and iconic landmarks such as the White House, Statue of Liberty, and Mount Rushmore. Musco has also provided emergency lighting in national crises, including at Ground Zero and the Pentagon after the September 11 attacks.

Despite its global reach, Musco continues to anchor itself in Oskaloosa. In July 2025, the company completed a 74,000-square-foot expansion and renovation of its downtown campus. The project added modern workspaces, collaboration areas, and a display highlighting the company’s worldwide projects. Musco has also announced plans for a new 30,000-square-foot facility in Oskaloosa dedicated to product development and testing.

Commitment to Team and Community

Musco emphasizes employee support through profit sharing, retirement benefits, structured intern programs, and professional development opportunities. The company has made workplace culture a cornerstone of its strategy, aiming to empower team members while also investing in the communities where it operates.

The Top Workplaces designation reflects more than internal morale. For Oskaloosa and Mahaska County, Musco’s growth ensures stable jobs, expanded economic activity, and heightened visibility for the community on the national and international stage.

Looking Ahead

Receiving the Top Workplaces honor three years running demonstrates that Musco’s culture has staying power. The company’s leadership sees the award as both recognition and responsibility — to continue valuing its workforce while pursuing innovation.

For more information on Musco’s lighting solutions, visit www.musco.com