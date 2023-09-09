Monroe County Sheriff’s K9 Apprehends Suspect Following A High Speed Chase

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On 9/09/23 at approximately 3:00 a.m., Iowa State Patrol was pursuing a vehicle in excess of 100 MPH. The Chase entered Albia where the vehicle sustained damage from striking a curb. The vehicle turned into a private drive in the 700 block of South Main St. The driver fled on foot into a wooded area. A Sheriff’s K9 was deployed and was able to track the suspect, leading to his arrest.