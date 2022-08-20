Meryll Myann Hicks

Meryll Myann Hicks

July 22, 1958 – August 19, 2022

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 64

Meryll Hicks, 64 of Montezuma passed away Friday afternoon, August 19, 2022 at the UnityPoint Hospice Taylor House in Des Moines. Meryll Myann Hicks, the daughter of Melvin “Bud” and Gwenda Jones Walker was born on July 22, 1958 at Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Meryl was the youngest of five siblings and attended and graduated from Montezuma High School in 1976.

Meryll was united in marriage to James Hicks on July 23, 1982 at the Montezuma Methodist Church Chapel. To this union their daughter, Jamie, was born.

Meryll was very fond of her community and began working in the Montezuma Court House at the Recorder’s Office. After this, she became the City Administrator and worked for over thirty years retiring in 2013.

After her retirement, Meryll enjoyed helping care for her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. She loved flowers, gardening, music and singing in the church choir. Meryll entertained many children doing the children’s sermons at church. She looked forward to going to the Lake of the Ozarks and spending two weeks in the winter in Mexico. Meryll was a Red Hat Lady and started out as a Pink Hat Lady due to her age. Education and family were so important to her and she volunteered at the Montezuma School reading to students. She will be missed by many.

Meryll is survived by her husband, Jim Hicks of Montezuma; her daughter, Jamie (& Chris) Brennan of Montezuma; her step-daughter, Shelli Johnson of Deep River; her step-son, Mike (& Roxie) Hicks of Montezuma; her special daughter, Jasmin Oppitz; her grandchildren, Camryn Brennan and Luke Brennan; her step grandchildren: Skylar Johnson, Cody Hicks, Dalton Hicks; her step great grandchildren, Jaxon Hicks, Averlee Hicks, Alivia Hicks, Atlyn Hicks; her siblings: Melvin (& Linda) Walker of Springfield, MO., Marvin (& Marie) Walker of Des Moines, and Margaret (& Dennis) Hutchinson of Montezuma; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and friends.

Meryll is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Louise Gray.

Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Montezuma United Methodist Church in Montezuma.

Burial will be held in the Jackson Township Cemetery in Montezuma.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma beginning at noon with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Memorials may be directed to the Montezuma Methodist Church, UnityPoint Hospice or the ALS Foundation.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.