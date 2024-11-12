Merry Little Downtown Christmas | November 30 | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Bundle up and make your way downtown on Saturday, November 30 to enjoy holiday fun and festivities.

Get photos taken with Santa, Mrs. Claus, reindeer, and other Christmas characters from Mahaska Drug, and enjoy fun Christmas treats and drinks while you wait.

Take a free horse-drawn wagon ride downtown and see all the beautiful Christmas decorations under the glow of Painting with Lights. Don’t miss out on the ‘Dancing Lights’ show, created by Jeremiah Maudlin. There are a few additions this year, with many photo opportunities! The light show has been donated by the Golden Goose Club to the City of Oskaloosa.

Pick up a copy of the Mahaska Wish Book and visit downtown retailers to find unique gifts for those special people on your list. Don’t forget to support local restaurants and grab a bite to eat while you’re at it!

Free will donations will be collected throughout the event with all proceeds supporting Painting with Lights, Oskaloosa’s holiday lighting display.

Looking for more holiday event information? Check out the Holiday Events page at https://www.mahaskachamber.org/mainstreet/ or call 641.672.2591.