Meade, Stewart Collect Statesmen of the Week Honors

Oskaloosa–Men’s wrestler Matheson Meade (Fr., Knoxville, Tenn., Exercise Science) and women’s basketball player Ally Stewart (Jr., Victoria, Australia, Physical Education) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of November 15-21, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Meade had just one match last week, but it was a big one as he upset the #12 wrestler in the nation. The freshman dominated the Missouri Valley grappler to the tune of a 15-3 major decision. His efforts helped the Statesmen nearly defeat #12 Missouri Valley in the dual meet, only falling 24-22.

Stewart reached double figures in both of William Penn’s games, highlighted by a team-high 14-point showing against Columbia as she was 5-for-9 from the field (4-for-7 3-PT). Three days later, she tacked on another 11 points versus Peru State. In that contest, she was 4-for-9 shooting (3-for-6 3-PT).

