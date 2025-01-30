MCG Announces Leadership Transition: A New Chapter of Growth and Community Commitment

After 23 remarkable years with Musco/MCG, Frank Hansen has retired from his role as General Manager of MCG. Hansen has been a steadfast leader and a driving force behind MCG’s mission to deliver reliable, customer-focused communication services to South Central Iowa. His successor, Matt Tippett, officially assumed the role of General Manager on January 1, 2025. Joe Milledge has also joined MCG as Assistant General Manager, filling the position previously held by Tippett.

A Legacy of Leadership and Confidence in the Future Reflecting on his tenure and the transition, Hansen shared his confidence in Tippett’s leadership: “Matt Tippett will be taking the reins and moving MCG into a new chapter. Matt has been with MCG for the past 16 years and started in the trenches, working a shovel. I have all the confidence in the world he will do a great job leading this great team, excel in his new role, and continue to move MCG in a positive direction.”

Building on Experience and Commitment Tippett brings 16 years of extensive experience across MCG’s operations. From starting as a Fiber Install Technician to leading Installation and Technical Support teams and later serving as Assistant General Manager, Tippett has played a critical role in shaping the company’s growth and adaptability. His hands-on experience and deep understanding of MCG’s mission make him uniquely qualified to lead.

“MCG has a solid foundation, a fantastic team, and a strong desire to support local communities that need the services we offer,” Tippett said. “I’m excited to continue building on the groundwork laid throughout MCG’s history and to honor our commitment to helping our local communities grow and thrive.”

Welcoming Fresh Perspectives Joining the leadership team as Assistant General Manager, Joe Milledge brings a wealth of expertise in digital transformation and collaboration technologies. In his most recent role as Director of Unified Communications and Collaboration for Cargill’s Global Operations, he led their Digital Transformation project for communication systems, drove the ‘Reimagination’ of Cargill’s Global Headquarters’ focusing on new

Collaboration technology and methods, and frequently consulted with Microsoft to improve the Client Experience. Milledge’s experience with professional digital solutions and enhancing client experiences aligns with MCG’s mission to deliver cutting-edge services to its customers.

“I’ve previously had the opportunity to work with MCG on community projects and was always impressed with their delivery and execution,” said Milledge. “MCG has become an anchor in the communities it serves, playing a vital role for consumers and businesses. I’m excited to join this team of talented individuals and contribute to their exponential growth as we launch new services and offerings.”

Tippett also expressed enthusiasm about working alongside Milledge:

“I’m excited to collaborate with Joe as MCG moves into 2025 and beyond. His background and perspective will be tremendously valuable to our continued growth.”

Looking Ahead The leadership transition marks a new chapter for MCG, reaffirming the company’s dedication to providing exceptional internet and communication services to South Central Iowa. By fostering strong local connections, delivering reliable and transparent solutions, and embracing innovation, MCG continues its mission to empower the communities it serves.

With Tippett’s seasoned leadership and Milledge’s fresh perspective, MCG is well-positioned to expand its impact and remain not your ordinary communication provider.