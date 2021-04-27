MCG And CLOW Work Together To Host Ecycling Event

Oskaloosa, Iowa – It’s a common theme this year as annual events once again come back from their pandemic slumber.

The ecycling event held annually in the parking lot just west of Mahaska Communication Group, or MCG, has always been a community favorite, with people saving their electronics to be recycled there.

Eddie Pierson has been with MCG for six years and says the event has been going on for over a decade now.

The line was steady as cars and trucks drove through the recycling drop-off. Pierson said there didn’t appear to be a big rush, considering that the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The recycling project typically collects between 25,000 to 35,000 pounds of waste, but in 2019, 40,000 pounds was collected.