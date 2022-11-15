Mary Van Weelden

Mary Van Weelden

February 13, 1955 – November 14, 2022

New Sharon, Iowa | Age 67

Mary Van Weelden, 67, of rural New Sharon, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. She was born February 13, 1955, in Oskaloosa the daughter of Cecil and Erma Mary (Katko) Nelson.

Mary attended Eddyville Schools and was active in cheerleading and band. She graduated from Eddyville High School with the class of 1973.

On November 3, 1973, she was united in marriage to Gregory McVay in Oskaloosa. To this union two sons were born, Adam and Aaron. Gregory passed away on March 2, 1986.

On January 12, 1996, Mary was united in marriage to Robert Van Weelden at Calvary Bible Church in Oskaloosa.

Mary worked at Pella Corporation for 15 years, leaving there in 1988. She worked as a realtor for a few years. In 1990, she took a job a Mahaska State Bank (now Midwest One Bank) in Oskaloosa. She retired from there in May of 2014, after 24 years of service. In retirement Mary worked part-time for the Oskaloosa Community School District in the hot lunch program.

Mary enjoyed camping at the Des Moines River, horseback riding, and spending time with family and friends. She was a talented musician and enjoyed playing bass guitar with various groups. She had a caring heart and had a soft spot for animals.

Her family includes her husband of over 26 years, Robert Van Weelden of rural New Sharon; two sons, Adam McVay of Oskaloosa and Aaron McVay of North Carolina; two step sons, Brian Van Weelden of rural New Sharon and Brad (& Abby) Van Weelden of Ankeny; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Janice Oswandel of University Park and Betty (& Keith) McWilliams of Oskaloosa; brothers and sisters in law: Julie McVay, Dennis (& Karen) McVay, Larry (& Jan) Van Weelden, Bill (& Lois) Van Weelden, Frances (& Corky) Stout, and Jana and Keith Roe; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Gregory; her parents; a brother-in-law, Charles Oswandel; and her parents-in-law.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel with Reverend Molly Goodrich officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Thursday after 2:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 6-8 Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to MHP Hospice Serenity House

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mary Van Weelden please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.