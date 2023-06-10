Mary Lou Sedrel

November 30, 1929 – June 9, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 93

Mary Lou Sedrel, 93, of Oskaloosa passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, Iowa.

Mary Lou Sedrel, daughter of James “Alex” Alexander and Verla Margaret (Stout) Gable, was born November 30, 1929, at her parents’ rural home NW of Rose Hill.

At age 11, the family moved to Fredericka, Iowa, where the Butler-Bremer Telephone Company employed her mother; by age 12, Mary Lou was assisting her mom by taking calls at the switchboard, which was located in their home. While living there, she was active as a cheerleader and part of the school newspaper staff. The family moved back to Rose Hill after a few years, and she was able to graduate from Rose Hill High School in 1947. She then attended the Harney Institute of Business in Omaha. After graduation, she returned to Oskaloosa, began her 31-year career with Northwestern Bell, and initially worked as an operator.

Mary Lou married Bruce H. Sedrel on May 28, 1950, at Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa. They soon moved to Cedar Rapids, and Bell again employed Mary Lou in the business office. After five years in Cedar Rapids, they returned to Oskaloosa, where she also worked in the business office at Bell. From 1983 to 1988, Mary Lou worked as a Bell representative in Des Moines. During this time, the company was merged with AT&T. After her retirement in 1988; Mary Lou began her 25-year career in the William Penn College business office. She retired in 2017 at age 88.

Mary Lou was a long-time member of the Central United Methodist Church, a former 50-year member of the Pythian Sisters, a member of the Telephone Pioneers Club, and a past President of the PTA at Webster School. She loved attending her children’s sporting events and Wm. Penn basketball and baseball games.

Her family includes her children: Linda (& Michael) Witte of Des Moines, Nancy (& Michael) Harrison of Illinois, and Timothy (& Kathy) Sedrel of Grimes; nine grandchildren: Ben Witte, Jamie Witte, Zachary Witte, Andrew Harrison, Kelsey Harrison, Tim Harrison, Corey Sedrel, Alex Sedrel, and Madison Sedrel; and ten great-grandchildren: Brooks, Olivia, Harrison, Allison, Kathryn, Emma, Elizabeth, Megan, Leah, and Harlan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Bruce, on June 15, 1994, and a son, Randal, on March 30, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa, with Rev. Chad Lierman officiating.

Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. The family will greet visitors from 9:30 to service time on Saturday.

Memorials can be made to the Mahaska County YMCA for the Bruce Sedrel Day Camp at Lake Keomah.

Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory is entrusted with Mary Lou’s final arrangements.