Marvin Bloem

December 31, 1944 – September 1, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 77

Marvin Dean Bloem, 77, of Oskaloosa, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home in Oskaloosa, with his family by his side. Marvin Dean Bloem, son of Elmer and Gladys (DeJong), was born on December 31, 1944, in Oskaloosa.

Marvin grew up on his family’s farm, where he developed a love for finding out how machines worked. He started schooling at the Oskaloosa Christian Grade School and was a 1962 graduate from the Pella Christian High School.

Marc’s love of farming and machinery led him to various jobs throughout his life: working at a grain elevator in Monroe, farming, milking cows on his dairy farm, and working in engineering and building equipment for Kelderman Manufacturing. He was the co-owner of B & B Automotive, where he enjoyed the auto repair, metal fabrication, and social side of his auto business. He later drove truck for DRS Transport before starting his own business, Bloem Enterprises. There he enjoyed lending his truck driving skills and construction skills to support and grow his business. He rounded out his exciting and hard-working career endeavors as a Project Manager for Musco Lighting. Marvin was a well-known member of the community and helped countless individuals through his time on earth.

Marvin was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kimberly (Rozenboom), on March 29, 1992. Lake Tahoe, NV, was the beautiful location of their wedding. Marvin and Kim were a husband and wife team that loved to travel the world, side by side, hand in hand, and experience the beauty of the world together.

Marvin attended Central Church and enjoyed many hobbies through his blessed years. He found peace and was very skilled at working with wood; a true wood smith. Some of his other hobbies include singing, keeping horses, motorcycle riding, and drag racing at the Eddyville Raceway. Marv operated by the rule “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right,” and he could do or fix just about anything, as many in the family & beyond can confirm.

Marvin’s family includes his wife of 30 years, Kim; his children: Brenda (& Rick) Gritters of Pella, IA; Rhiannon Barbour of Des Moines, IA; Barbara Bloem of Broomfield, CO; Michael (& LaVonne) Bloem of Sigourney, IA. He was blessed with two grandchildren: Jeffery (& Anna) Gritters of Otley, IA, and Andrea (& Alexander) McAslan, of St. Albans, England. Marvin is also survived by brother, Dewayne (& Diane) Bloem of Shorewood, MN; a sister, Katherine (& Keith) Roozeboom of Pella, IA; his sisters-in-law: Kathy (& Steve) Swank of Oskaloosa, IA; Kris (& Ron) Mitrisin of Oskaloosa, IA; Kelli (& Glenn) Breuklander of Oskaloosa, IA; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his daughter in infancy, Sandra Bloem; his parents: Elmer and Gladys Bloem; his parent-in-laws: Jerry and Ruby Rozenboom; sister-in-law: Karla Riches.

Funeral Services for Marvin will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Central Church with Pastor Jon Nelson officiating.

Visitation will begin at noon on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Langkamp Funeral Chapel, with the family present from 5 – 7 p.m. to greet visitors.

Memorials may be made to Mahaska Health Hospice Services.