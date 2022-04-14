Marla Jo McGriff

December 2, 1942 – April 13, 2022

New Sharon, Iowa | Age 79

Marla McGriff, 79 of New Sharon passed away Wednesday evening, April 13, 2022 at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa.

Marla Jo McGriff, the daughter of Walter Lowell and Georgia Merle (Coe) Deming, was born on December 2, 1942.

Marla graduated from North Mahaska High School with the class of 1960 where she was apart of the North Mahaska Glee Club. She then attended Iowa State teacher’s College (UNI) in Cedar Falls.

On January 10, 1962, Marla was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, James McGriff, at the New Sharon United Methodist Church. To this union two children were born, Cary and Kevin.

They lived in Eldora for ten years where she worked for the stockyard before moving back to New Sharon. After moving back to New Sharon, Marla worked with her mom, Georgia Deming, at the ceramic shop, Gor-Jo’s, before starting a greenhouse, East Market Greenery, in New Sharon owning and operating it for several years.

Marla was very artistic and enjoyed doing ceramics, watercolor painting and decorating flowers and plants at the greenhouse. Jim and Marla enjoyed dancing and had the opportunity to dance on the Bill Riley Stage during the Iowa State Fair and won their division. They also camped many years at the Iowa State Fair and spent many winters in Donna, Texas.

Marla also enjoyed spending time a Lake Ponderosa, bowling, Old Time Rock and Roll and attending her grandkids activities. She also enjoyed coffeetime with her mother at the old New Sharon Fire Department. Marla was a member of the New Sharon United Methodist Church, the New Sharon Garden Club, and a bowling league while living in Eldora.

Her legacy will be honored by her husband, James McGriff; her children, Cary (& Amy) McGriff of New Sharon and Kevin (& LaRayne) McGriff of New Sharon; five grandchildren; great grandchildren; a brother, Craig (Deb) Deming of Johnston and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Marla was preceded in death by her parents.

As was her wish, her body has been cremated and a memorial graveside service will be held later this Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the North Mahaska Music Department.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.