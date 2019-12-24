Marion W. Sherman
Marion W. Sherman
October 4, 1948 – December 23, 2019
Tracy, Iowa | Age 71
Marion W. Sherman, 71, of Tracy died Monday, December 23, 2019, at Accura Healthcare in Knoxville, Iowa.
Services are pending at the Bates Funeral Chapel.
