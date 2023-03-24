Marilyn Wood

August 15, 1939 – March 23, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 83

Marilyn Wood, 83, of Oskaloosa, Iowa passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at MercyOne West Des Moines Hospital surrounded by family. Marilyn Lewis Wood, the daughter of Paul and Eilleen Junkins Lewis, was born on August 15, 1939, in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Marilyn graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the Class of 1957. She attended Simpson college for one year.

On June 7, 1959, Marilyn was united in marriage to Jerry L Wood in Oskaloosa. To this union, two children were born, Laura and Mike. Marilyn and Jerry shared 45 wonderful years of marriage until Jerry’s passing in June of 2004.

Marilyn was a life-long member of First Christian Church. She loved her church family and served them

throughout her life, including teaching Sunday School, vacation Bible school and serving as a Deaconess,

Elder and honored to receive Elder Emeritus.

Marilyn loved people, fashion and decorating. Her ability to help people was a gift. Marilyn had a long career working in retail in Oskaloosa. She enjoyed working for Sparks Glass and Decorating, McGregors Furniture and Seiferts/Seiferts Plus, The Hall Tree, Wilcox-Garland and Slumberland.

Marilyn was active in many community activities and organizations, including Oskaloosa Area Chamber of Commerce, Oskaloosa Sports and Band Boosters, P.E.O. Chapter X and 59 years in Beta Sigma Phi Chapter Gamma Delta.

Marilyn and Jerry enjoyed spending time with close friends. Playtime Supper Club was a favorite for dinner and dancing. Steak fries, scavenger hunts and card nights made a wonderful lifetime of fun and friendship. Marilyn remained close with her lifelong friends and enjoyed making new friends. She was socially active after Jerry passed. In retirement, she frequently sat and visited with friends inside and out of her condo. She was always ready to join friends to eat out and participate in local activities.

Marilyn and Jerry had servants’ hearts that led them to opening their home to 32 foster children. Marilyn was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved attending all of their activities. She was very generous with her time and resources. She will be greatly missed.

Her family includes her children, Laura (& Scott) Ginaven of Oskaloosa and Mike (& Michelle) Wood of Clive;

four grandchildren: Samuel Ginaven, Paul Ginaven, David Wood and Anna Wood. She is also survived by

her many extended family members.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and a brother, Garry (Sally) Lewis.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church in

Oskaloosa with Reverends Robert and Molly Goodrich officiating. Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of

the arrangements.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Bates

Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Marilyn’s family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening to greet

friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Oskaloosa.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Marilyn Wood please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.