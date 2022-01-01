Mariannette Miller-Meeks: To the Next 175

Earlier this week, Iowa celebrated the 175th anniversary of its statehood.

On December 28th, 1846, President James K. Polk signed the bill that made Iowa the 29th state. Since then, generations of Iowans have been blessed to call the land between the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers home.

Many people say “Iowa Nice” is just a saying. For Iowans it is a way of life. It is a product of growing up in a beautiful place, surrounded by communities who all live by the Golden Rule. The people here are as genuine and steadfast going as the land we stand on.

Iowa has always been a leader in agriculture and energy. As America’s breadbasket, our crops and livestock end up in grocery stores and on dinner tables around the world.

Our heritage is deep-rooted in how much we love our home, land, and our people. Every city and town I travel to in the Second District is home to good people who are fiercely proud of our state.

Either by our own decisions or the grace of God, we are all Iowans. We are lucky to call the Hawkeye State our home.

I love living in Iowa and working every day to make it the best place to work, live, and raise a family.

Here’s to the next 175!

Mariannette Miller-Meeks is a resident of Ottumwa who currently represents Iowa’s Second District in the United States House of Representatives.