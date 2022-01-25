Margaret Slycord

June 4, 1929 – January 24, 2022

Ottumwa (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 92

Margaret Slycord, 92, of Ottumwa and formerly of Oskaloosa died Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Ottumwa. She was born June 4, 1929, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Lewis and Ellen Mick Stevens.

Margaret attended school in Ottumwa.

Following school, she worked as a nanny for Dr. Emanuel’s family. She later went to work at the Big Smith Overall Factory in Oskaloosa.

Margaret was united in marriage to Ed Rust. To this union seven children were born, Darrell, David, Edward, Marvin, Gary, Margaret, and Billy. Margaret stayed home to care for her family and home following her marriage to Ed. Margaret and Ed later divorced.

On October 1, 1985, Margaret was united in marriage to Robert Slycord in Oskaloosa. The two of them enjoyed over 31 years of marriage until Bob’s death on January 23, 2017.

Margaret was a talented musician, she enjoyed playing the accordion, organ, and keyboard. She also enjoyed animals, especially her dogs, cats, and birds. She and Bob enjoyed traveling and camping. She was an avid reader. Most of all she delighted in spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Darrell (Toni) Rust of Beacon, David Rust of Oskaloosa, Edward “Eddie” (Julie) Rust of Pleasantville, Marvin (Becky) Rust of Belle Plaine, Gary (Diane) Rust of Eddyville, and Janie (James) Morrow of Ottumwa; thirteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.

In addition to her husband Bob, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Billy Rust; a brother; and four sisters.

As was Margaret’s wish her body has been cremated.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Margaret Slycord please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.