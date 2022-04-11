Manuel “Bud” Jackson Sanders

April 1, 1941 – April 10, 2022

Keswick, Iowa | Age 81

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Manuel “Bud” Jackson Sanders, Jr. 81, of Keswick, Iowa died April 9, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Bud was born April 1, 1941 in Fortuna, Missouri to Manuel and Mary Alice (Winningham) Sanders.

The family soon moved to Ottumwa, Iowa and Bud graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1959.

Bud joined the Army after graduation and served from 1959-1962.

Bud met Jeanne Longdo in Ottumwa and began dating in 1962. June would have been 60 years they’d been a couple. They married on July 27, 1963. After living in Marengo, they settled in North English, where they raised their 8 children. They later moved to Keswick.

Bud was retired from Amana Refrigeration (Whirlpool), where he worked for 36 years as an electrician, from 1965-2001.

Bud was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed when they came to visit or when he visited them. He enjoyed fishing, fixing and tinkering with things and spending time outside. Bud was very proud of his enormous garden that produced the best tomatoes around and he took pride in giving them away. He also liked growing apples and peaches.

Bud was a staunch Democrat and union supporter. He served on numerous negotiation committees at Amana and was President of the International Association of Machinists for over 10 years. He retired from Amana in 2001. After Bud and Jeanne both retired, they rescued Benji, a small feisty dog, and loved traveling to various county parks in the area with Benji and enjoying the sites of beautiful rural Iowa. Bud was a hardworking, honest man and treated everyone as a friend. He worked hard for his family and loved them unconditionally. He will be missed very much.

Bud is survived by his wife, Jeanne Sanders, children Lisa (Randy), Manuel “Bud” (Yvette), David, Lori (Emigdio), Alice (Willard), Susan, Peter (Dana). He has 20 grandchildren, Brianna, Rachel, Joshua, Gretchen, Jack, Colin, Oliver, Lauren, Mandy, Jonathan, David, Daniel, Noah, Arrianna, Antonio, Lacey, Meranda, Sidney, Luke, and Dee and 3 great-grandchildren, Julie, Riley and Theo. He also has a sister, Doris, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Kathy Sanders, sisters Jean Dyer, Julie Johnson, Wilma Gail, Linda Corbett and Mary Alice Sanders.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15 at Holland-Coble Funeral Home in What Cheer with a luncheon afterwards at the American Legion Hall in Keswick.

Private burial will be held at a later date in the South English Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of What Cheer is in charge of the arrangements.