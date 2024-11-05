Mahaska Health Welcomes Dr. Blaise Waller to the Family Medicine Team

Mahaska Health is excited to announce the addition of Blaise Waller, DO, a board-certified Family Medicine physician, to its Family Medicine team. Dr. Waller is passionate about delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care in a friendly community environment.

Dr. Waller earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University, in Kirksville, MO, and completed his residency at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.

Growing up in rural Iowa, Dr. Waller was inspired by his father’s role as a community doctor. This upbringing shaped his belief in the importance of caring for his patients and providing care in a close-knit community. Dr. Waller and his wife, Dr. Mollie Waller—also a Family Medicine physician at Mahaska Health with a focus on Obstetrics—relocated to Oskaloosa to serve the community they now call home. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Blaise Waller join our team,” said Amy Marshall, RN, MSN, Mahaska Health Chief of Clinical Operations. “His patient-first approach and outstanding dedication to Family Medicine aligns with Mahaska Health’s mission of comprehensive, compassionate care.” Mahaska Health is committed to providing award-winning, compassionate care. With comprehensive Family Medicine services for all ages and stages of life, their dedicated team, now joined by Dr. Blaise Waller, are available to support your health journey. From preventive care to ongoing healthcare needs, they are here to help you stay healthy all year. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Blaise Waller, contact Mahaska Health’s Family Medicine team at 641.672.3360.