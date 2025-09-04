Mahaska County Supervisors Address Public Concerns, Approvals, and Financial Matters

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met on September 2, 2025, in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse to review claims, licenses, contracts, and hear public concerns on proposed agricultural development and cemetery preservation.

Public Concerns Raised

During the public comment period, residents voiced objections to a proposed poultry and egg facility southwest of Oskaloosa near Eveland Access. Concerns included health risks related to air quality, potential impacts on neighboring farms and livestock, environmental threats to wetlands and the Des Moines River watershed, and the facility’s proximity to the historic DeLong Della Schmidt pioneer cemetery. Questions were also raised about whether construction activity had begun before required approvals were issued.

Members of the Pioneer Cemetery Commission also appeared to emphasize the need to safeguard public access to historic cemeteries. With 95 cemeteries in Mahaska County, including 56 classified as pioneer sites, the board was urged to ensure access remains protected when surrounding land changes ownership. Additional concerns were noted that nearby agricultural development could affect visitor use and amenities at county conservation areas.

Claims, Minutes, and Licenses

The board approved claims for August totaling $1,666,574.63. Minutes from the August 12 and August 18 meetings were also approved. A Class C retail alcohol license was granted to Southstar Farms, LLC.

Audit Report Requirement

Supervisors approved a quote from Solutions for a custom financial report needed to complete county audits for fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. The current outside auditing firm, based in Kansas City, requires a trial balance report not available within the county’s existing software system. County staff noted that while other counties using the same system are not affected, Mahaska County’s contract obligates compliance. The approved custom report is intended as a one-time expense that can be used in future audits.

Annexation Item Delayed

A scheduled discussion with economic development director Shea Greiner regarding voluntary annexation for the City of New Sharon was postponed and will be placed on a future agenda.

Meeting Adjournment

Following completion of scheduled business and a final opportunity for public comments, the board adjourned until its next session.