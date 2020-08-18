Mahaska County Supervisor Tenders Resignation

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Mahaska County Supervisor Steve Parker has tendered his resignation effective August 21st, 2020, said Mahaska County Auditor Sue Brown.

With his resignation a chain of events now take place.

The timing of the resignation between the primary and general election means that Mahaska County voters will be electing two supervisors this November.

The political parties have an opportunity to call a convention to nominate a candidate. That nomination process and candidates must be submitted to the auditor by 5 pm on the 26th of August, 2020.