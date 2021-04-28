Mahaska County Law Enforcement Continues To Help Residents Dispose Of Old Or Unneeded Medications

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Inside of Mahaska Drug, representatives from area law enforcement agencies accepted old and unneeded medications from individuals, with no questions asked.

The program is designed to help collect those medications for multiple reasons. The environment is one of the main reasons for the effort.

The chemicals in over-the-counter and prescription medications are found in treated drinking water.

Prescription drugs in homes can also make an individual a target for theft. Many prescriptions are targeted by individuals who are addicted or wish to resell the drugs for profit.

According to the Department of Justice, “The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.”

A drop-off box is also available in the lobby of the law enforcement center in Oskaloosa.