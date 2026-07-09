Six Garner Men’s At-Large Academic All-District Honors

Oskaloosa–Six individuals from different William Penn male athletic programs were honored for strong 2025-2026 seasons in and out of the classroom as they earned At-Large academic all-district honors from College Sports Communicators.

The sextet included men’s volleyball players Britten Beallis (Sr., Naperville, Ill., Business Management), Joao Gabriel Filippelli (Jr., Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Business Management), and Brady Zell (So., Wales, Wis., Business Management), men’s wrestler Brody Brisker (Fr., Wilton, Iowa, Sports Management), men’s lacrosse player Harley Williams (Sr., Edmonton, Alberta, Political Science), and men’s bowler Ethan Zieglowsky (Sr., Washington, Iowa, Biology).

Beallis, who was an AVCA Honorable-Mention All-American, tallied 168 kills and 126 blocks back in the spring. The senior, who has a 3.53 Grade Point Average, also garnered second-team all-Heart of America Athletic Conference recognition.

Filippelli, with a 3.62 GPA, managed 169 digs and four aces in 2026, while Zell, with a 3.88 GPA, posted 964 assists, 168 digs, 44 blocks, and seven aces.

An NAIA national qualifier, Brisker’s winter campaign featured a 22-10 record at 149 pounds. He owns a 3.78 GPA.

Williams (3.82) finished 2026 with 51 goals, six assists, and 14 ground balls.

Zieglowsky (3.55) averaged 188.6 pins over the span of 31 games this past year.

The award is the second for both Beallis and Filippelli, while the other four individuals are all first-time recipients.

The award combines both athletic and academic achievements. To be eligible for the award, individuals must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, have been enrolled at the nominating institution for one year (transfers use grades from their previous institution), and have a 3.50 Grade Point Average.

Additional competition criteria is also required.