Six Collect Women’s At-Large Academic All-District Awards

Oskaloosa–Six individuals from different William Penn female athletic programs were honored for strong 2025-2026 seasons in and out of the classroom as they earned At-Large academic all-district honors from College Sports Communicators.

The sextet included women’s wrestlers Kendall Bostelman (Sr., Napoleon, Ohio, Exercise Science), Piper Fowler (Fr., Cleveland, Tenn., Psychology), Esther Kolawole (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology), and Christianah Ogunsanya (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology), women’s golfer Sarah Gutuza (So., Germiston, South Africa, Political Science), and women’s bowler Lucy Mitchell (Jr., Poulsbo, Wash., Psychology and Human Services).

Bostelman, with a 3.88 Grade Point Average, was an NAIA All-American at 131 pounds; she placed fifth and posted a 51-12 record. Fowler (3.67 GPA), Kolawole (3.98), and Ogunsanya (3.95) all won national titles back in March. Fowler was 31-4 at 180 pounds, Kolawole was 20-0 at 138 pounds, and Ogunsanya was 14-0 at 117 pounds. All three won Heart of America Athletic Conference titles as well.

Mitchell, at 3.88, managed a 186.8 average in 42 games, while tallying one top-10 finish. Gutuza, an all-Heart performer this year, averaged 83.3 strokes over 24 rounds. The sophomore, who has a 3.80 GPA, recorded six top-10 placings in 2025-2026.

Bostelman is now a two-time honoree, while the other five individuals are being honored for the first time.

The award combines both athletic and academic achievements. To be eligible for the award, individuals must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, have been enrolled at the nominating institution for one year (transfers use grades from their previous institution), and have a 3.50 Grade Point Average.

Additional competition criteria is also required.