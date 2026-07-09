Secretary Naig Opens Sign-Up for Annual Cover Crop Cost-Share Program

Popular statewide cover crop cost-share program complements recent Farm to Faucet conservation investments in the Greater Des Moines Watershed

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 7, 2026) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today encouraged Iowa farmers and landowners who are planning to seed cover crops this fall to enroll in the state’s annual Cover Crop Cost-Share Program. This program is open to first-time and returning cover crop users in all 99 counties and offers cost-share assistance on up to 160 acres per participant.

“More Iowa farmers are choosing to plant cover crops because they’ve seen the benefits in their own fields, while also delivering cleaner water for Iowans downstream. Cover crops prevent runoff, hold nutrients in place, improve soil health, reduce weed pressure and can provide forage for livestock, making them one of the most effective tools we have to protect Iowa’s water quality,” said Secretary Naig. “Cover Crop Cost-Share has become one of our most popular conservation programs and has helped drive record adoption of cover crops in recent years. I encourage farmers and landowners to visit their local USDA Service Center or cleanwateriowa.org to explore the conservation programs available and sign up early because demand continues to build each year.”

Cover Crop Cost-Share

Farmers planting cover crops for the first time are eligible for $30 per acre.

Farmers who have previously planted cover crops are eligible for $20 per acre.

Cost-share funding through the statewide program is limited to 160 acres per participant.

Additional Cost-Share Assistance for First-Time Users

Farmers transitioning acres to no-till or strip-till are eligible for $10 per acre.

Farmers can receive $3 per acre for utilizing a nitrogen inhibitor when applying fall fertilizer.

Cost-share funding through these programs is limited to 160 acres per participant.

The statewide program complements the Department’s recent conservation announcements including expanded incentives for cover crops and streamside buffers in the Greater Des Moines Watershed.

Additional Opportunity for Farmers and Landowners in the Greater Des Moines Watershed

Farmers and landowners located within the 22-county Greater Des Moines Watershed may be eligible for additional cost-share incentives. The Greater Des Moines watershed cover crop program provides $25 per acre on up to 500 acres to accelerate adoption of cover crops. Together, those programs offer eligible farmers the opportunity to receive state cost-share assistance on up to 660 acres of cover crops, subject to the requirements of each program.

Applications are now being accepted through county Soil and Water Conservation District offices located within each county USDA Service Center and costshare.iowaagriculture.gov. Funding is limited and demand for the program remains strong each year. Farmers and landowners are encouraged to enroll in the statewide cost-share program as soon as possible.