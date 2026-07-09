Oskaloosa Wins Final Home Game Over Fort Madison

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Indians defeated Fort Madison 9-3 on Monday in their final home game.

From there, Oskaloosa started fast and kept adding runs throughout the game.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Indians took the lead. Trey Parks hit a home run to left field to put Oskaloosa on the board. Jack Miller followed with a double down the left-field line, scoring another run.

Oskaloosa added two more runs in the second inning. Jake North lined out to bring in a run, and Ty Edgar singled to right field to score another.

In the third inning, the Indians added another run when Miller grounded out, bringing a runner home.

On the mound, Edgar earned the win for Oskaloosa. He pitched five and one-third innings, allowing four hits and three runs. He struck out seven batters and walked one.

Peterson then came in from the bullpen and finished the game with one and two-thirds scoreless innings. Peterson allowed one hit, struck out one batter, and did not walk anyone.

At the plate, Oskaloosa finished with nine hits. Peterson and North each had two hits for the Indians.

Miller went 1-for-3 and led Oskaloosa with two RBIs.

The Indians also showed patience at the plate, drawing seven walks in the game.

On defense, Oskaloosa did not commit an error. Parks led the team with nine chances in the field.