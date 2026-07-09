How Trump Accounts Platform Reshape Small Business Finances

by Brad Zaun (SBA Regional Administrator – Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska)

I understand the immense effort required to run a business—long hours, complex supply chains, and personal sacrifices for employees and children. That’s why the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is partnering with you to ensure your hard work leads to lasting stability, supporting our region’s families by providing immediate financial relief and long-term wealth building for the next generation.

Small business owners in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska are seeing real benefits from the Working Families Tax Cuts. These provisions help you reinvest in your workforce and future. The permanent extension of the 20% small business deduction alone saves millions of entrepreneurs an average of $4,600. Additionally, 100% expensing for new factories and equipment, and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, make it easier to modernize operations and increase take-home pay.

These tax savings provide immediate relief for your current operations, but they also help you build a legacy for the next generation. With these savings, consider investing in your children’s future. On July 4, the U.S. Treasury officially launched Trump Accounts—an innovative, free-to-open savings and investment platform designed to give every child a stake in the American economy.

Available nationwide via the official app and at TrumpAccounts.gov, this platform allows parents and kids to securely link bank accounts, set up recurring contributions, and track investment growth in real time. Beyond being a simple savings tool, the app features 15 interactive financial education modules that you and your children can explore together—making lessons about compound growth, saving, and investing concrete and actionable.

This platform helps local employers attract and retain workers. Offering competitive benefits can be challenging, but Trump Accounts provides a low-cost, tax-preferred benefit for small businesses. Employers can contribute to their employees’ children’s accounts, turning modest investments into meaningful long-term assets for working families. Over 50 companies have already committed to these contributions. Securing your family’s future is simpler than you think. Download the app or visit www.trumpaccounts.gov to open an account today. Learn how your business can benefit from the Working Families Tax Cuts (www.sba.gov/working-families-tax-cuts) or set up employer contributions to Trump Accounts. We’re here to help you build a stable future for your family and our community.

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