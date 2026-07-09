Oskaloosa Falls to Muscatine in Second Annual Musco Game

OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa fell to Muscatine 8-3 on Tuesday in the second annual Musco Game.

The Indians struck first in the second inning. Carter Bonnet grounded out, allowing a run to score and giving Oskaloosa an early lead.

Muscatine answered in the second inning with a run, then took control of the game and handed Oskaloosa a loss.

Bonnet started on the mound for the Indians and took the loss. He pitched three innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out five batters and did not walk anyone.

Trey Parks helped lead the Oskaloosa offense from the top of the lineup. Parks finished with two hits in four at-bats.

Jake North, Ty Edgar and Bonnet each drove in one run for the Indians.

Oskaloosa also turned one double play on defense.

The Indians finished the night against Muscatine.

Posted by on Jul 8 2026. Filed under School Activities. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

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