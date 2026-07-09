Quintet Earn Academic All-District Recognition

Oskaloosa–Five Statesmen men’s track and field athletes were honored for strong 2025-2026 seasons in and out of the classroom as they earned academic all-district honors from College Sports Communicators.

Sutton Shively (So., Bloomfield, Iowa, Mechanical Engineering) and Carson Springer (Jr., Grimes, Iowa, Business Management) lead the grouping with perfect 4.0 Grade Point Averages. Shively was 14th in the 10,000-meter run at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Outdoor Championship in May. Springer placed fifth in the league’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, while also taking 16th in the indoor 5,000-meter run in February.

Andrew Miller (Jr., Le Claire, Iowa, Exercise Science), with a 3.96 GPA, earned the most recognition athletically. The junior was the Heart champion in the steeplechase, while being named an All-American by taking sixth at the NAIA National Championship. He also finished fourth in the Heart’s outdoor 5,000-meter run and sixth in the indoor 3,000-meter run.

In cross country, he was an honorable-mention all-Heart honoree by placing 14th at the conference meet, which allowed him to qualify for nationals.

Sean Knockel (Sr., New Sharon, Iowa, Physical Education), at 3.88, was ninth in the Heart’s 400-meter dash outdoor competition.

Gavin Huff (Jr., Mascoutah, Ill., Mechanical Engineering), who owns a 3.81 GPA, was third in the league’s steeplechase and seventh in the indoor 1,000-meter run.

Miller and Springer are now both two-time honorees, while the other three individuals are claiming their first laurels.

The award combines both athletic and academic achievements. To be eligible for the award, individuals must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, have been enrolled at the nominating institution for one year (transfers use grades from their previous institution), and have a 3.50 Grade Point Average.

Additional competition criteria is also required.