Mahaska And Oskaloosa Leaders Visit With Ernst Over Southeast Connector

Oskaloosa, Iowa – US Senator Joni Ernst was in Oskaloosa on Saturday morning meeting with officials from Mahaska County and Oskaloosa about a project the two entities have been partnering on.

The project is a by-pass for traffic to help alleviate heavy truck traffic passing through downtown Oskaloosa and some residential areas of the community.

The group spoke about gaining support for a RAISE Grant from the federal government to help fund the study needed for the project.

The study would cost nearly 1 million dollars, and if the grant were to be approved, it would cover 90% of the cost, leaving the local match to be approximately $100,000.

Ernst told reporters afterward that she was excited about the project that would help bring economic development but make the residential areas safer.

“I’ll be working on a letter of support for the United States DOT,” said Ernst.

Republicans and President Biden have been working on an infrastructure bill, and Ernst said the project could be one that would benefit from that legislation. “So we’re going back and forth now with various counter-proposals, and I do hope that we’re able to come to a consensus, but it most certainly would help this community with that RAISE Grant.”