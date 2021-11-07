Maggie “Sue” Bottger

Maggie “Sue” Bottger

May 6, 1935 – November 6, 2021

Ollie, Iowa | Age 86

Maggie “Sue” Bottger, age 86, of Ollie, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Southeast Iowa Home and Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. She was born on May 6, 1935, the daughter of Roy and Thelma (Triplette) Stoner in Louisiana, Missouri.

Maggie attended school in Missouri until the 8th grade. She moved to Iowa in 1960.

On December 6, 2008, she was united in marriage to John Bottger at the Prairie View Methodist Church.

She worked for Owens Brush Company in Iowa City and also as a nurse’s aide in Washington, Iowa.

Maggie was a member of the Ollie Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking, cooking and bargain hunting at yard and garage sales.

She is survived by her husband, John Bottger of Ollie; her children: Sandra Harrison, Susan (& Gary) Batterson and Alan Laird. Maggie is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Carolyn Alexander and Linda Brecount; her siblings: Lee Stoner, Abe Stoner, James Stoner, Charles Stoner, Albert Stoner, Mamie Irvon, Alice Griggs, Minnie Adkins and Edith Miller.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Ollie Baptist Church in Ollie, Iowa with Pastor Gary Reeves officiating.

Burial will follow services at the Ollie Cemetery. The Fremont Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Ollie Baptist Church until service time at 10:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the Ollie Baptist Church.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Maggie “Sue” Bottger please visit the Fremont Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.