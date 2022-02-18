Lyle David Davis

Lyle David Davis

July 14, 1942 – February 17, 2022

Barnes City, Iowa | Age 79

Lyle Davis, 79 of Barnes City passed away Thursday evening, February 17, 2022 at the Meadow View Assisted Living and Memory Care in Cedar Rapids. Lyle David Davis, the son of Clifford “Checker” and Elsie (Moore) Davis, was born on July 14, 1942 at home in Mahaska County.

Lyle graduated from North Mahaska High School in 1960.

On September 12, 1960, Lyle was united in marriage to Diana Crago at the old Friends Church “Granddads Church” in New Sharon that his father preached at. To this union four children were born: William, Michael, Tina and Melissa.

Lyle worked a few years for DeLong’s starting in the late 60’s before going to work for Manatts. He worked 35 years retiring in 2005 as the Plant Manager. He also stayed busy farming and raising cattle and horses.

Lyle loved life on the farm. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, hunting, camping when his kids where younger. He was always tinkering with something just to keep busy and he loved his dog, Sadie. He also enjoyed his guns and was a lifetime member of the NRA.

His memory will be cherished by his children: Michael (& Cindy) Davis of Tucson, AZ, Tina (& David) Jaegers of Ottumwa and Melissa (& Bryan) Fenton of Montezuma; his daughter-in-law, Juanita Davis of Oskaloosa; his nine grandchildren: Nicolas (& Sarah) Jaegers, Cassaundra (& Travis) Burke, Maria (& Ryan) Dunham, Heather Fenton, Bryanna (& Kevin) Walters, Kristen (& Johnny) Cardoso, Coretha Fenton, William Davis and Benjamin Davis; his 10 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Diana; a son, William “Bill” Davis; his sister, Ruby (& Lyle) Williams; and his brother, Delmer (& Letha Mae) Davis.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Lighthouse Church in New Sharon.

Burial will be held in the Barnes City Cemetery in Barnes City.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in New Sharon with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the family’s name. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.