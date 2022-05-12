Lucy “Lucille” June Kendall

Lucy “Lucille” June Kendall

August 9, 1926 – May 11, 2022

Albia, Iowa | Age 95

Lucy “Lucille” June Kendall, age 95, of Albia, IA, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Homestead of Albia. Lucille was born on August 9, 1926, in Monroe County, to Dave and Lucy Jane (Frazier) McDonough.

Lucy grew up attending country school.

On August 23, 1946, she was united in marriage to Donald Kendall and to this union, 3 children were born, Carolyn, Roger, and Marilyn. Lucille and Donald shared 34 years of marriage prior to Donald’s passing in 1980.

Lucille held a variety of jobs over the years. In her teenage years, she worked for Dr. Moran in Chariton. Lucille and Donald then raised chickens on their farm in Russell. When she had children, she was a homemaker, raising her children and selling Avon. Lucille then went to work at Woolworth’s in Des Moines. She came back to work at Behnke’s, Stafford Feather Factory, Chamberlains, and Trophy Glove before taking a job as a cook at the Albia schools. She later cleaned houses and worked as a home health caregiver.

Lucille was an active member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Albia and then the Trinity United Methodist Church where she helped with funeral luncheons and sang in the choir. She was a Cub Scout leader when her children were young. She was a member of Women’s Club, Crazy Quilter’s, and former President of the Monroe County Hospital Auxiliary. Lucille was a very talented seamstress, sewing, crocheting, and making quilts to give to those in need. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved to garden, entering her flowers in the Monroe County Fair and receiving many purple and blue ribbons. She was in the Albia Newspaper more than once for Yard of the Week. She was an excellent cook, known for her homemade noodles, candies, and popcorn balls for Halloween. Above all else, Lucille enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Lucille is survived by her children: Carolyn Hainline, Roger (& Carol) Kendall, and Marilyn (& Gary) Gee; 9 grandchildren: Troy (& Jodi) Thompson, Shane (& Lori) Thompson, Kristin (& Tyler) Clark, Angie (& Todd) Jimmerson, Jason (& Aleisha) Hainline, Justin Hainline, Julie (& Chad) Hanner, Brandon (& Sarah) Gee, and Melissa Orsini; 27 great grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren. Lucille is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents, Dave and Lucy McDonough; 2 grandsons, Bryan and Matthew; siblings: Faye Jones, May Peiffer, Arthur McDonough and James McDonough; and a son-in-law, Ted Hainline.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Lucille’s family present from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. to greet family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Albia, with Pastor Roger Henry officiating.

Burial will follow services at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lovilia, IA.

A memorial has been established to the Trinity United Methodist Church in Albia.

