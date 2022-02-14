Lois Tibbals

Lois Tibbals

March 12, 1936 – February 13, 2022

Albia, Iowa | Age 85

Lois Tibbals, age 85, of Albia, IA, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Monroe Care Center in Albia. Lois was born on March 12, 1936, to A. Roy and Edith Sarah (Besco) Tibbals in Monroe County.

Lois grew up attending school in Albia and graduated with the class of 1954. Lois later attended beauty school in Ottumwa.

Lois worked at a beauty shop in Ottumwa for 20 years. She lived on her farm in Monroe County and raised sheep.

In her younger years, she enjoyed being outdoors, going for walks, and riding horses. Lois was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Albia. She enjoyed painting, especially pictures with religious themes, and loved taking care of her dog.

Lois is survived by many cousins and good friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Edith.

Per Lois’s wishes, her body has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at Oak View Cemetery in Albia at a later date.

Cards of condolences/memorials can be mailed to the Tharp Funeral Home at 116 Benton Ave. West, Albia, IA 52531.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lois Tibbals please visit the Tharp Funeral Home Sympathy Store.