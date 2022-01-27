Lois Arlene Evans

November 14, 1930 – January 26, 2022

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 91

Lois Evans, 91, of Montezuma passed away Wednesday morning, January 26, 2022, at The Bird House Hospice Home in Iowa City, Iowa. Lois Arlene Evans, the daughter of Herbert and Grace Hinton, was born on November 14, 1930 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Lois graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids in 1948. Lois then attended Cornell College and Coe College.

On September 17, 1950, she was united in marriage to Philip Evans at the United Brethren Church in Cedar Rapids. To this union, two children were born: Debbie and Don.

After they were married, Lois worked for John Deere in the parts warehouse and then Quaker Oats before purchasing a farm in Montezuma in 1959 which they farmed for over 50 years. Lois helped Phil on the farm and also worked for John Deere in Montezuma. She loved the fact that she began as a city girl and ended up as a farm girl.

Lois was a wonderful seamstress and was known for making her children and grandchildren’s clothing over the years. She also enjoyed quilting, oil painting, was an avid reader and loved writing letters. She was known for writing letters over the years to students of Montezuma who were attending college. She and Norma Williamson prepared numerous Lions Club meals for many years and helped the U.M.W. serve funeral luncheons. She made thousands of pies over the years for many activities and functions. Lois was an active member of the Montezuma United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir for over 50 years. Education was very important to Lois, serving on the Montezuma School Board for several terms. She was also a member of Mother’s Club, PEO and Beulah Club. Lois also enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her legacy will be honored by her children: Debbie (Roger) Iverson of Grinnell and Don (Lisa) Evans of Solon; five grandchildren: Amy (Phil) Oliver, Sara (Lee) Schroeder, Hilary (Jason) Breon, Erin (Tyler) Whitfield and Lance (Katie Foster) Evans; three great grandchildren, with one on the way: Caleb Oliver, Bryn Oliver and Arthur Schroeder; an AFS daughter, Marie Blackberg; along with many other friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Philip Evans and a grandson, Grant Philip Evans.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Montezuma United Methodist Church.

Burial will be held in the Jackson Township Cemetery in Montezuma.

Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the Montezuma United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montezuma School.