Linda Lee Malone

September 22, 1959 – May 11, 2022

Albia, Iowa | Age 62

Linda Lee Malone, age 62, of Albia, IA, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her home in Albia, surrounded by her family, under the care of EveryStep Hospice. Linda was born on September 22, 1959, at the Albia Hospital to Max Sr. and Barbara (Robinson) Hope.

Linda grew up attending school and graduated from the Albia High School with the Class of 1978.

On November 22, 1980, she was united in marriage to Doug Malone at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Albia and to this union, 4 children were born, Terra, Mark, Brittany, and Dillion. Linda and Doug shared 41 years of marriage prior to her passing.

Linda worked as a waitress at Rathbun House before having children and then was a homemaker, staying at home to raise her children.

Linda enjoyed being outdoors, flower gardening, and going to yard sales. She was very artistic and enjoyed putting together floral arrangements as well as crocheting. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Linda had a huge heart and was a very generous and devoted friend to many. She helped take care of many family members and friends. Her family was everything to her and her greatest joy in life was being a grandmother.

Linda is survived by her husband, Doug; her children: Terra, Mark, Brittany, and Dillion Malone; a grandson, Levi Max Malone; 2 sisters, Vicki (& Dale) Chidester and Mary Jo Fugate; a brother, Max Hope Jr.; a brother-in-law, Dennis (& Theresa) Malone; and a sister-in-law, Joni Malone. Linda is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Max Sr. and Barbara Hope; her parents-in-law, John and Alice Malone; and an aunt, Peggy Hope.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Albia Eagles Club with Linda’s family present to greet family and friends.

An open memorial has been established to family.

