Linda Huff

May 19, 1946 – February 6, 2022

Greenfield (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 75

Linda Huff, 75, of Greenfield, Iowa and formerly of Oskaloosa, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Lakeland Regional Health Center in Lakeland, Florida. She was born May 19, 1946, in Mahaska County, Iowa, the daughter of Jacob and Helen (Chilcote) Hols.

Linda attended Eddyville High School and graduated with the Class of 1964. She later furthered her education at William Penn University.

On August 28, 1966, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Huff in Oskaloosa. To this union 4 children were born, Margee, Robert Lee II, Melinda and Jodi. They shared 40 years of marriage together until Bob passed away in 2006.

Linda worked as a homemaker while also helping Bob with farm work. Later when her children were grown, she took a job at the Oskaloosa High School and OASIS Alternative School until retiring in 2007.

Linda enjoyed listening to gospel music, being outside in the sunshine, making waffles and muffins for her grandchildren, going out to eat, taking drives in her van and travelling and wintering in Florida the last 15 years. She was very active in many churches over the years as she travelled and moved around later in life. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and read the Bible thru every year for several years.

Her family includes her children: Margee (& Ward) Crawley of Atkins, Lee Huff II of Centerville, Melinda (& Ryan) Stonebraker of Greenfield and Jodi (& James) Light of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; her grandchildren: Faith (& Kole) Northland, Joelle Crawley, Gabby Crawley, Aryc Huff, Zoe Stonebraker, Asa Light, Lea Stonebraker, Judah Light, Reuben Light, Ezra Light and Esther Light. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Bob, she was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Helen Hols; a brother, Wayne Hols; and a sister, Winona Phillips.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Calvary Bible Church in Oskaloosa with Reverend Dr. Doug Smiley officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Sunday, February 13, after 12 noon in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 1-3 p.m. Sunday afternoon to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Bible Church, Restoration Bible Church, Greenfield UMC or an organization of your choice.

