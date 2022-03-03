Linda Bishop

November 30, 1950 – March 2, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 71

Linda Bishop, 71, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Northern Mahaska Specialty Care Center in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She was born on November 30, 1950, in Mahaska County, the daughter of Clarence William and Lucille Anna (Mayes) Holliday.

Linda attended school in Oskaloosa.

On December 2, 1972, she was united in marriage to Lyle Dean Bishop at the Salvation Army Chapel. To this union a son was born, Michael. They shared almost 20 years of marriage until Lyle passed in September 1992.

Linda worked as a nurse’s aide at the Come Here Nursing Home in 1973. After the birth of her son, she stayed home to care for him.

Linda enjoyed Bingo, making crafts, listening to music and folding laundry at the care facility. She was a member of Moose Lodge and participated in the Christmas parade for a year. Linda was also a member of the Eagles and was recognized for her service to the club.

Her family includes her son, Michael Bishop of Glenwood, Iowa; and a brother, Kenny Holliday of Wisconsin. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Bishop; her parents Clarence and Lucille Holliday; five brothers: Bill Holliday, Bob Holliday, Ronnie Holliday, Larry Holliday and Gary Holliday; and two sisters, Joyce Gorley and Annie Spratt.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa with Reverend Alvern Boetsma officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Linda Bishop Memorial Fund.

