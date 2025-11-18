Lights, Music, and Community Spirit

Oskaloosa Welcomes the Holiday Season on the Square

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – When the lights flicker on across Oskaloosa’s historic square each November, the town steps into a season defined by tradition, wonder, and the feeling of togetherness that only a small community can create. This year’s “Turn on the Lights” celebration promises to deliver that familiar magic once again, marking the start of the holiday festivities with music, family activities, and a renewed sense of who Oskaloosa is.

Holiday activities begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 22, when families gather on the square for an evening filled with classic sights, sounds, and flavors. Children line up for free horse-drawn wagon rides, and Santa Claus welcomes visitors with warm greetings and photo opportunities. Local vendor Mr. Bandstra will return with his signature roasted nuts, offering cashews, pecans and peanuts. Nearby, the Snow Biz trailer will serve cookies and hot chocolate, and Debbie’s Celebration Barn will hand out popcorn. “Those items are all free,” says Angella Foster, Oskaloosa Main Street Director. “It’s a great way for families to enjoy the night without worrying about cost.”

Music adds to the charm. Members of the Oskaloosa City Band will perform from 5:30 to 6 p.m., filling the square with familiar holiday melodies as families stroll, snack, and take in the festive atmosphere. The evening builds toward the annual lighting ceremony, when Deb and Byron Bruxvoort, the 2025 Oskaloosa Citizens of the Year, flip the switch to illuminate the square. The Bruxvoort’s are also invited to ride in Oskaloosa’s lighted Christmas parade on December 11. “They have the opportunity to turn on the lights for the parade and for the square,” Foster says. “It’s a special moment for them and for the community.”

The lights will stay on through Jan. 8, giving residents nearly two months to enjoy the display. The popular Dancing Lights will return, complete with large illuminated trees, the glowing arch, and new features added for the 2025 season. “We’ll have Dancing Lights choreographed with music,” Foster says. “People really look forward to that. You can enjoy the show from your vehicle while you turn your radio to 88.7”

The celebration is more than a single night. It marks the beginning of a full slate of holiday traditions in Oskaloosa. Small Business Saturday on Nov. 29 will feature open houses, extended hours and special activities hosted by local merchants. The town’s annual Young Ambassadors ceremony follows on Dec. 1. Children ages 3 to 5 may enter the contest by submitting a photograph and a small fee. Community members support contestants by placing donations in banks located at participating businesses. The boy and girl who raise the most will be crowned prince and princess. Proceeds help support a local preschool and fund ongoing “Painting with Lights” efforts around the square.

On Dec. 2 and 3, judges will visit area businesses that enter the annual Window Decorating contest. The winning storefront receives $50 in Chamber cash and a trophy. Over those same two days, judges will also review entries for the community’s lighted home decorating contest, another event that has become a cherished part of the season. Both contests lead into the much-anticipated lighted Christmas parade the weekend of December 6.

At the center of every activity is the unmistakable atmosphere that draws people back year after year. “The vibe very much is making memories,” says Foster. Families come to enjoy the lights, the music and the moment the buildings glow all at once. The charm, she said, is that nearly everything is accessible. “The horse rides are free. Visiting with Santa Claus is free. It’s a fun event where you get to see this magical happening.”

The night also celebrates the character of Oskaloosa’s downtown. Visitors often make stops at local favorites such as Smokey Row for hot chocolate, the Book Vault for holiday shopping, the Eagle’s Nest for seasonal décor and Brown’s Shoe Fit. “It’s more of a family than a community,” she said. “People will share what’s going on and who you need to go see. The businesses each highlight what makes Oskaloosa so special.”

For many, the most memorable part of the season is watching children absorb it all for the first time. “I watch the kids most of the time when I go to both events,” she said. “To see them in awe of what’s happening is so magical.”