Lester Harold Gosselink

Lester Harold Gosselink

March 30, 1942 – April 13, 2022

Montezuma (New Sharon), Iowa | Age 80

Lester Gosselink, 80, of Montezuma, Iowa, passed on April 13, 2022, in his sleep at Montezuma Specialty Care, in Montezuma, Iowa, where he had lived since leaving New Sharon. Lester Harold Gosselink, the son of Edward and Gertrude Ver Steegh Gosselink, was born March 30, 1942 at their home in New Sharon, Iowa.

Lester was born the youngest of eight children and was part of a loving family. He was surrounded by nieces and nephews as he grew up, and his family was very important to him. He enjoyed the gatherings – whether it was everyone home for Christmas, weekly visits to his sisters and home-cooked meals, or the annual Memorial Day picnic at Edmundson Park. He could always be counted on to play games of all kinds from baseball and yard darts to Wahoo and Pitch, and he loved to laugh.

Over the years, Lester held various jobs. He worked at the New Sharon Bowling Alley, worked for both Junior Nash and Dale Stephens trucking operations, spent time at Vermeer, and mowed yards. He was ready to help someone if he could.

In his years at Montezuma, he continued to enjoy activities and often found himself being the winner; he even became a bowler with the Wii. He loved sitting outside, swinging in a porch swing and watching the cars go by. Lester was a member of the Park Church of Christ in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where he attended until his move to Montezuma. He was a kind and gentle soul and had a big heart. He recently talked about praying, and to the end, he found great comfort in singing hymns; on a recent visit he wanted to sing “Jesus Loves Me”, “Trust and Obey” and “Amazing Grace”. He is no longer living alone – his Spirit is home with God.

He is survived by his sisters: Ruby DeYoung of Union Mills and Marilyn (& Wendell) Schultz of Fremont; sister-in-law, Norma Gosselink of Grinnell; as well as many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Donald (in infancy), Harold, Russell, and Robert; and his sister, Donna DeJong.

A graveside service, with his ashes, will be held at Friends Cemetery in New Sharon, Iowa, on Saturday afternoon, June 4, 2022. Watch for future details of Lester’s celebration of life as the day draws near.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.