Leslie Krusemark

November 26, 1931 – April 17, 2022

Ankeny (Cedar), Iowa | Age 90

Leslie Krusemark, 90, of Ankeny, Iowa and formerly of Cedar, went to be with our Lord Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s and Memory Care Center in Urbandale.

A Celebration of life will be held on July 10, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Ankeny First United Methodist Church (uptown location) 206 SE Walnut, Ankeny Iowa (use north parking lot and entrance.)

