LeRoy Patterson

LeRoy Patterson

January 1, 1933 – December 12, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 88

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

(Vern) LeRoy Patterson, 88, of Oskaloosa died Sunday, December 12, 2021, his home in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He was born January 1, 1933, in Mahaska County the son of Raymond and Ruth Wittrup Patterson.

LeRoy graduated from Lacey High School with the class of 1950.

In 1952, LeRoy was united in marriage to Norma Jean Walston. To this union two children were born, Vicki and James. In 1989, after 37 years of marriage Norma passed away.

In 1953, LeRoy joined the United States Navy and served until his honorable discharge in 1957.

Following his discharge, he returned to Iowa. He settled in Boone for a short time and worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Later in 1957, he returned to Mahaska County and started farming with Howard and Blanche Johnson. In addition to row-crops of corn and beans they raised shorthorn cattle. In 1993, they decided to retire from farming after a 36-year partnership. LeRoy, not being one to sit around at home and having a love for horticulture, he went to town and got a job at Earl May Garden Center. He worked there for a short time until his friend Denny VanGenderen, owner of Twin Hill Landscaping, recruited him. For over fourteen years, LeRoy enjoyed working with Denny doing landscaping work all over Iowa.

In 1993, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Roorda. LeRoy welcomed her children and grandchildren as his own and the two of them have enjoyed many years together.

LeRoy was an active member of the Calvary Bible Church in Oskaloosa. LeRoy was a dedicated promoter of agriculture through his involvement with the Mahaska County Cattlemen and 4-H. In 1961, he was named J.C. Outstanding Young Farmer. He felt strongly about promoting good agriculture practices, through his involvement in 4-H and the Mahaska County Extension. In 1997, he was honored at the Iowa State Fair for his 25 years of dedicated service to 4-H. To this day kids that belonged to the North Madison Early Birds 4-H clubs refer to him as their 4-H leader. His infectious smile and quick wit will be missed by many. He was quick to start a conversation with most anyone and never had any trouble finding something in common to discuss.

His family includes his wife of over 28 years, Bonnie Patterson of rural Oskaloosa; two children and their spouses, Vicki (& Dean) Van Wyk of New Sharon and James (& Angie) Patterson of Belle Plaine; two step children, Jon (& Kristine) Roorda of Oskaloosa and Missy Roorda of Ankeny; two grandchildren, Alisha (& Heath) Welsh and Levi (& Narley) Patterson; two step grandchildren, Drake and Taylor; two great grandsons, Walker and Tukker Welsh; his sister, Joyce (& Richard) Cochran of Victor; a sister in law, Lena Patterson of Oskaloosa; close family friends, Gary and Alice Nace; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his first wife Norma Patterson; LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Donald Patterson.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Calvary Bible Church in Oskaloosa with Reverend Dr. Doug Smiley officiating.

Graveside Military Honors will be given by members of the Oskaloosa American Legion and V.F.W. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, with the family will be present from 6:00 to 8:00 Tuesday evening to greet relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Bible Church or MHP Hospice.

