Lepper Named Recipient of Heart’s Nomination for A.O. Duer Award

Oskaloosa–Corrin Lepper (Sr., Jefferson City, Mo., Exercise Science) has an opportunity at national hardware after winning the A.O. Duer Award nomination from the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

Lepper’s award was announced at the Heart Summit recently. She becomes the second Statesmen in as many years to earn the Heart’s nomination for the A.O. Duer Award after Tanner Bedier (baseball) was rewarded in 2021.

The A.O. Duer Scholarship Award has been presented by the NAIA since 1967 to one male and one female junior student-athlete in any sport who have excelled in scholarship, character, and citizenship. A.O. Duer was a long-standing executive secretary for the NAIA.

“I feel so honored to receive the Heart’s nomination for the A.O Duer Award,” Lepper said. “I am so grateful because it means my hard work on and off the court, in the classroom, and my everyday attitude has not gone unnoticed. I also want to thank William Penn University and the amazing people here. This university has gifted me with so many opportunities to become the best version of myself.”

Lepper has been a standout on the women’s volleyball team, earning three all-Heart honors thus far in her career. A second-team pick in 2021, she posted 230 kills (2.32 per set) on a .259 attack percentage. The now fifth-year senior also notched 83 blocks last fall.

A leader on WPU’s campus, Lepper owns a 3.81 Grade Point Average and has garnered three NAIA Scholar-Athlete awards and two Heart Scholar-Athlete laurels. She serves as President of the Campus Activities Board and Communications Coordinator for the Association of Student-Athletes, and is a member of the Kinesiology Club. For her efforts in the classroom, Lepper was named the 2022 Student of the Year by William Penn’s Division of Health and Life Sciences.

Lepper is an active servant as well, volunteering on numerous occasions throughout the Oskaloosa community.

“We are so proud of Corrin!” William Penn Head Women’s Volleyball Coach Lauren Eldridge said. “She is a great representation of William Penn women’s volleyball, William Penn, and all of our student-athletes. It is no surprise she is being recognized for being outstanding.”

Lepper will now be considered for the NAIA’s national award. The national winner will be announced in September as part of the NAIA’s National Awards Day. The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship that their institution will used towards his/her’s tuition or other approved expenses.