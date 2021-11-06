Leah Cox

Leah Cox

June 8, 1952 – November 5, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 69

Leah Cox, 69, of Oskaloosa, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at her home in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Leah was born on June 8, 1952, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Dorothy Coulson.

Leah graduated from the Oskaloosa High School and later went on to receive her Nursing Degree from Indian Hills Community College.

In 1990, she was united in marriage to Daryl G. Cox. To this union 2 sons were born, Daryl and Brian. Leah and Daryl later divorced.

Leah’s calling and passion in life was always nursing. She had worked at Lennox as an occupational health nurse until retiring. Even after retirement, she was currently working as a professor at Iowa Valley in Marshalltown and Grinnell, where she taught others the skills of becoming a health care professional. Leah also utilized her knowledge and skills in nursing to help with in home care for many families.

Leah was an active and decorated member of Toastmasters, which is an international organization that specializes in etiquette, public speaking and leadership. Leah enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and had a special love for animals.

She is survived by her 2 sons, Daryl (& Amanda) Cox of Ham Lake, MN; and Brian Cox of Lacey, Iowa; her grandchildren: Olivia, Noah and William Cox; her chosen daughter, Sheila (& Jeremy) Guiter of Rose Hill and their children, Andrew (& Brittany) Guiter of Baxter, Iowa, Dan (& Sydney) Guiter of Fremont and Lani (& Tammi) Anderson of University Park; and her great grandchildren, Gable, Briella, Oliver, Briar and one on the way, Baby B.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a granddaughter in infancy, Natalie Cox.

As was Leah’s wish, her body will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in the Bates Funeral Chapel with Leah’s family present to greet family and friends. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Open visitation will begin after 12:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Memorials may be made to Stephens Memorial Animal Shelter in Oskaloosa.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Leah Cox please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.