Lawrence “Larry” Michael Mitrisin

December 1, 1940 – January 14, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 81

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Lawrence (Larry) Michael Mitrisin, age 81, of Oskaloosa, passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2022. Larry was born December 1, 1940, to John and Mary (Hreha) Mitrisin.

In 1956, Larry enlisted into the United States Army serving his country for six years. While stationed in Chateuroux, France, he met the love of his life Helene Odile Carrat.

On January 25, 1959, Larry was united in marriage to Helene and to this union three children were born: Nathalie, Steve, and Kevin.

After being honorably discharged from the army in 1962, he moved his family back to his hometown of Oskaloosa.

Upon returning to Oskaloosa, Larry worked for Walker Motors in the auto body department. Larry thoroughly had a passion for the auto body field and had a love for working on vehicles, which would lead him into opening up his own business “Larry’s Auto Body” in 1987. Larry ran his business with hard work, pride, and dedication for 25 years until his “retirement.”

Larry was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oskaloosa, a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the American Legion Post 34.

Larry was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas City Chiefs, and St. Louis Cardinals. Larry loved to work and took great pride in getting the job done with perfection. Whether working on his yard, on a house project, or fixing up a vehicle for his daughter, son, or grandkids, the job was going to get done promptly and get done to perfection. He also liked to go hunting and fishing, watching stock car races, and go bowling. Above all, Larry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helene; daughter, Nathalie (Dean) Lathrop of Albia; son, Steve (Kristie) Mitrisin of Columbia, Missouri; his grandchildren: Michael (Jill) Lathrop, Chad (Macey) Lathrop, Drew (Angie) Mitrisin of Overland Park, Kansas, and Annie Mitrisin of Columbia, Missouri; Great Grandchildren: Taegen (Nic Ryan) Bossard, Luke Bossard, and Jag Lathrop; a Great Great Grandson, Merreck Ryan; his brother, Ed Mitrisin of Oskaloosa, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his beloved son, Kevin; his parents, John and Mary Hreha Mitrisin; brothers: John, Robert, and Max; and sisters: Babe, Marty, and Roseanne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oskaloosa, with Fr. Troy Richmond officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Graveside military rites will be given by members of the Oskaloosa American Legion and V.F.W.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the Bates Funeral Chapel beginning at 4:00 p.m. with the family present at the funeral chapel from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday evening to greet friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or The American Legion in Oskaloosa.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lawrence “Larry” Michael Mitrisin please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.