Larry Mark Price

July 11, 1963 – June 7, 2022

Ottumwa (Chillicothe), Iowa | Age 58

Larry Mark “Erfin” Price, age 58, of Ottumwa, IA, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Ottumwa. Larry was born on July 11, 1963, at the Ottumwa Hospital to Charles and Bernice (Howe) Price.

Larry grew up and attended school in Eddyville.

After school, Larry moved to Chillicothe and married Teresa Soots on November 10, 1989. To this union, a son, Cody, was born.

Larry was very talented and worked construction with his specialty being hanging dry wall. He worked for Richard Ulrich and later Bob Bucklin before starting his own business.

Larry enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and arrowhead hunting. He spent a great deal of time in the woods, which he referred to as “home”. Larry was a very caring and generous person, always willing to help anyone in need. He was also a fearless daredevil who was not scared of anything and lived by the motto, “The world is the limit.” He had a great love for animals of all sorts, especially his dog, Puppy Dog. It was not uncommon for him to bring home snakes, turtles, or even pet fox. Larry’s family was everything to him and he cherished the time spent with his son, Cody. He was a very loyal and true friend to many.

Larry is survived by his wife, Teresa; his son, Cody Price; siblings, Terry (& Leann) Price and Karie (& Dave) Gates; blood brothers and sister: Russ Bayer, Steve Klyn, Daniel Gard, Dave Bedner, Dan Ozborn, and Barb Cain; brothers-in-law, Pat and Tim “Beaner” Soots; and sisters-in-law, Tammi (& Tim) Stewart and Tina Simmons. Larry is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bernice; his parents-in-law, Dave and Katie Soots; his mentor, Sonny Gard; and a host of aunts and uncles.

Larry’s family would like to extend special thanks to Dave and Tina Bedner, for the excellent care provided to Larry.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Chillicothe City Park.

Larry’s family would like to invite anyone who would like to share a memory or story about Larry to do so during this time.

Per his wishes, Larry’s body has been cremated and a private family burial will be held at a later date.

An open memorial has been established to family.

