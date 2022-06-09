Kim Hart

Kim Hart

February 26, 1955 – June 8, 2022

Hamilton, Iowa | Age 67

Kim Irva Hart, 67, of Hamilton, IA, and formerly Titusville, FL, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Mahaska Health Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Kim Irva Hart, daughter of William Harry and Irva Elsie (Garretson) Hart, was born February 26, 1955, in New London, Connecticut.

Kim attended grade school in Pompano Beach, Florida, and in 1963, the family moved to Deerfield Beach, Florida, where Kim graduated from Deerfield Beach High School in 1973. Kim then attended Brevard Community College in Titusville, Florida, and attained her L.P.N. degree. Her specialty was in Home Hospice Health Care for pediatrics.

Kim loved her three sons and devoted her life to them; as a single mom for many years, she did whatever it took to protect them and raise them well. Her boys were her life.

Kim loved her career, but her passion was art; she was particularly interested in murals, sketching, and watercolors. Kim was a devout Christian and loved Christian music. Kim had a prayerful life for not only her family but also the world. Kim was an avid cat lover.

Kim’s family includes her three sons: Eric Davis of Titusville, Florida; Carl (& Tracy) Garnsey of Justin, Texas; and Adam Garnsey of Seneca, South Carolina; six grandchildren: Marley Davis, Aurora Davis, Caleb, Corbin, and Cari Garnsey and Carl Stauffer; one sister, Debbie (& Dwight) Saylor of Hamilton, Iowa; twin brothers, Robert Hart of Hallandale, Florida and Richard Hart of Bremerton, Washington; and her beloved cat, Wheatley.

As was her wish, Kim’s body has been cremated, and no services are planned at this time. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory is handling Kim’s final arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Mahaska Health Foundation for the Hospice Serenity House.