Kayakers Found Safe

Eddyville, Iowa – A pair of kayakers were found safe after being reported being late to their destination.

Mahaska County Sheriff Russ VanRenterghem said a group of three had departed Eveland Access along the Des Moines River and had stopped to rest on a couple of different sandbars.

With the low water levels, paddling their way to Hardfish Access near Eddyville proved to be more than they could accomplish before dark. The third kayaker then called for help.

Search crews were dispatched around 10 pm Sunday to begin the search when the two missing individuals were found.

The kayakers were checked out for any medical needs, and everyone was safe.

Several departments responded, including Eddyville Fire Department, New Sharon Fire Department, Oskaloosa Fire Department, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Mahaska County Emergency Management, Mahaska County 911 Center, Iowa State Patrol and Mercy Helicopter.