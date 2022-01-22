Karen Lentsch
December 9, 1952 – January 21, 2022
Eddyville (Ottumwa), Iowa | Age 69
Karen Lentsch, 69, of Eddyville and formerly of Ottumwa died Friday, January 21, 2022, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa.
As was her wish her body has been cremated.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in South Dakota. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Alzheimer’s Association.
