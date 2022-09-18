Karen Kay (Farrington) Bain

November 18, 1969 – September 17, 2022

Eureka Springs, Arkansas | Age 52

Karen Kay (Farrington) Bain, age 52, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Lovilia and Albia, IA, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Arrangements are pending at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia.

