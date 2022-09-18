Karen Kay (Farrington) Bain
Karen Kay (Farrington) Bain
November 18, 1969 – September 17, 2022
Eureka Springs, Arkansas | Age 52
Karen Kay (Farrington) Bain, age 52, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Lovilia and Albia, IA, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia.
