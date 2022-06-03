June 2022 Bandstand Flag Notice

June 2022

Kenneth Gene Van Hulzen

August 23, 1933 – August 4, 2015

The United States Army

The flag flying over the bandstand during June is in honor of Kenneth Van Hulzen.

Ken entered the Army on October 19, 1954, in Oskaloosa. While in the military, he was stationed in Post-WW II Germany for almost 18 months. Upon returning to the states, he was honorably discharged on September 13, 1956, and transferred to the Army Reserves. Ken served an additional six years with the Reserves until his honorable discharge on October 31, 1962.

Ken enrolled at Iowa State University to study agriculture after his 1956 discharge. After two years, he returned to Rose Hill to farm with his father. He farmed on the family farm for ten years before joining his father in the oil business. He expanded the business to include the West End Phillip 66 gas station, the first self-service station in Oskaloosa. He later built a car wash adjacent to the station. He purchased Van Hulzen Oil from his father and expanded the uptown business with the Oskaloosa Service Center, a five-bay automotive repair business.

